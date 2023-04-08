Commissioner proposes bidding process for community redevelopment projects

Capital leaders look into expanding capital tourism
By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners could soon take up a proposal that would change funding for tourist attractions by developing a bidding process for construction contracts.

District 2 Commissioner Christian Caban made a motion at the county’s March 21 meeting for the county to create an “invitation to bid” process for cultural and visual arts construction contracts which are funded by taxpayer dollars.

Caban said without such bidding procedures in place for infrastructure projects “it opens the door for nepotism, favoritism and quid pro quo.”

“It’s our obligation to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent ethically,” Caban said. “When (developers) are applying for taxpayer dollars right now, there’s no process in place to make sure they go through an invitation to bid process.”

Right now, Caban said, nonprofits and stakeholders are able to go to the community redevelopment agency with a plan and ask for a specified amount of taxpayer money needed for their contract.

Caban said allowing more companies and developers to the table in a bidding process for a development contract will also open the door for women and minority-owned development companies.

“It prevents nepotism, it prevents favoritism, it prevents quid pro quos, and I think it’s naive of us to think these things don’t happen in our community,” Caban said. “So, as policy makers, it’s our job and our responsibility to make sure this stuff doesn’t happen in our community.”

In the March 21 meeting, Vice Chairwoman Carolyn Cummings amended a motion she made on the agenda item to include Caban’s proposal of a bidding process for tourist development tax dollar projects. The motion passed, 4-3.

The proposed changes were sent back to the Community Redevelopment Agency for a vote. If approved, the proposal will come back before the County Commission for a vote on the final amended proposal.

The CRA’s next meeting is set for April 25 at 9:30 am.

