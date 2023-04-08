Police report ‘active shooter,’ possible shots fired on University of Oklahoma campus

Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after...
Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (Gray News) - Police are advising people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of an active shooter and possible shots fired.

The campus police department posted to social media Friday night there were reports of an active shooter in the Van Vleet Oval area. They later said there were reports of shots fired.

No other information has been released and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Students released from hospital after school bus hit in Wakulla County crash
Update on a April 5, 2023 shooting in Taylor County.
Update: A 33-year-old is dead after a Taylor County Shooting
Antwann Brown received five life sentences following his no contest plea related to a 2019...
Tallahassee man sentenced to life for workplace stabbing spree
Christian College to host Gov. DeSantis days after revoking Tallahassee school’s license
Barricades outside city hall
‘What’s the need for barricades?’: Tallahassee residents, city commissioners react to aftermath of arrests at City Hall

Latest News

A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
What's Brewing - Big D Barbecue puts on community egg hunt
What’s Brewing - Big D Barbecue puts on community egg hunt
TLH Classical School pushes back on compliance claims
Tallahassee Classical School responds to alleged charter violations
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test...
North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone