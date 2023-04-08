Tallahassee Amazon facility leadership team ‘in place’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County commissioner reported a major milestone Friday for Tallahassee’s highly anticipated Amazon Fulfillment Center: The leadership team has begun the onboarding process.

The center is expected to bring about 1,000 jobs to the area. District 4 Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said the facility is establishing its leadership and management team in advance of a “full hiring blitz,” which he expects will happen in the next “several months.”

“You’re talking about a tremendous economic impact, just the build-out of the facility is upwards of $200 million,” Welch said.

Once fully operational, Amazon is expected to become the largest private sector employer to ever do business in Leon County, Welch said. Though it is unclear when many of those job positions will be listed publicly.

Welch said the facility will function as a robotic fulfillment center. The next step in the development will be stocking the 600,000-square-foot facility.

Welch said the “millions and millions of dollars” in tax revenue that Amazon will provide the city and county will help with infrastructure projects like building roads and parks, as well as providing enough revenue for the city to hire police officers and “all the different things we need to provide services to our citizens.”

Welch said Amazon has already purchased land on the northwest side of Leon County with plans to bring another facility to the area.

In a statement provided to WCTV, an Amazon spokesperson said they will be working with local organizations to host job fairs as they get closer to opening the facility.

