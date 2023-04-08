Tallahassee Classical School responds to alleged charter violations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Board of Trustees Chairman for Tallahassee Classical School Thursday responded to a letter sent by Leon County Schools this week that said the school was in violation of its charter contract.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the Classical School could not operate without a minimum of five board members, according to the contract between LCS and TCS.

According to the letter sent by Hanna, former principal Hope Carrasquilla was contacted on January 19 and informed that only four board members were listed on the TCS website.

However, in his response, Board of Trustees Chairman for Tallahassee Classical School Barney Bishop said that the letter Hanna sent to Carrasquilla should have been sent to the full board so they could address the situation. Pursuant to their contract, Bishop said that all communication has to go through their “Governing Board Chair” or the school’s prior legal counsel.

Bishop added that according to their bylaws in Section III C, and Florida Statute 617.0803, the school only needs three members on its board. Bishop went on to say that the board currently is made up of five members and the school is functioning in accordance with its charter contract.

The board of trustees include Bishop himself, Vice Chair and Secretary Tim Qualls, Matthew Mohler, Treasurer Pam Griggs and Louis Jean-Baptiste.

Hanna’s original letter said the school did not follow the proper protocol when they voted to add Jean-Baptiste to the board. It gave TCS until Friday to provide Leon County Schools with the proper documentation from Jean-Baptiste’s vetting process, or risk being in violation of their charter contract. That documentation, the district said, includes his background check and fingerprints.

Bishop concluded his reply by offering to meet with Hanna Thursday or Friday to “put this matter behind us.”

Leon County Schools confirmed that a meeting with TCS is set for next week to address the information provided in Bishop’s response.

