Tallahassee Parks and Rec holds annual accessible Easter egg hunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of Tallahassee kids took part in an Easter tradition Saturday, hunting for eggs in an event put on by Tallahassee Parks and Rec.

“The look on the faces of the kids is just so amazing,” said Ashley Edwards, Parks and Rec Director. “It makes it all worthwhile.”

“They were excited,” said parent Shannon Ketchum. “When they saw all the Easter eggs, they were so thrilled, and couldn’t wait to get on the field.”

The Easter egg hunt is part of a nearly decade-long effort to make Easter fun and accessible for everyone.

“We want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to participate and enjoy and feel important, and to feel included, feel like they do have a place at the table,” Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said.

This hunt has multiple phases. One is for kids and adults of all ability levels. Another is for those with visual impairments, allowing participants to use their ears to find eggs that beep. A third phase is for those with limited mobility, where they can use sticks to pick up magnetic eggs. A fourth phase is a quiet hunt, for those who are sensory sensitive.

“We just want everybody to be able to experience and have fun and enjoy the joy of an event like this,” Edwards said.

Parents say they appreciate having this Easter celebration that’s inclusive for everyone.

“We have special needs in our family, and so a lot of things that we try to take our kids to is a challenge,” Ketchum said. “So I feel like it’s so important because there’s not enough things in our community that really are inclusive for our children.”

