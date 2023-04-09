Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones:’ Court records detail teacher accused of organizing fights at Griffin Middle School
Amazon fulfillment center looks to hire area managers
Tallahassee Amazon facility leadership team ‘in place’
Update: Students released from hospital after school bus hit in Wakulla County crash
Update on a April 5, 2023 shooting in Taylor County.
Update: A 33-year-old is dead after a Taylor County Shooting
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting after chase in Seminole County, Georgia
UPDATE: GBI confirms stolen patrol vehicle, chase led to shooting in Seminole County

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder
Tallahassee Parks and Rec holds annual accessible Easter egg hunt
Tallahassee Parks and Rec holds annual accessible Easter egg hunt
FILE - Three members of the Women's March group protest in support of access to abortion...
Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion