Andrew Gillum expected in court today, updated indictment could come this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is expected to appear in federal court Monday afternoon as attorneys prepare for his upcoming trial.

Gillum and co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks are facing conspiracy and wire fraud charges for what prosecutors contend was a scheme to funnel campaign donations for Gillum’s personal use. Gillum is also accused of lying to the FBI.

The trial is expected to start April 17th, but on a pre-trial conference call last week, prosecutors indicated a new “superseding” indictment in the case could come as early as Tuesday.

One of the defense attorneys said if a grand jury does issue a new indictment within days of trial, he would ask the judge to delay the trial.

It’s not clear why prosecutors are seeking the superseding indictment and the judge told attorneys not to disclose those details publicly until it is filed.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected in court Monday afternoon as originally scheduled. They’ll be arguing over whether jurors will be allowed to hear a series of FBI recordings, see details of an Ethics Commission settlement, learn more about a boat trip in New York Harbor or consider allegations of selective prosecution, among other disputes over evidence in the case.

