Something Good - Challenger Center Rubik’s Cube Competition

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Something “unreal” took place at the Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee.

Some of the country’s fastest Rubik’s cube solvers gathered there this weekend.

The “world cube association” event showcased incredible talent. Most participants solved a Rubik’s cube in under 8 seconds.

The winner was Dylan Miller from Louisiana, who solved it in just 6 seconds.

Congrats to all!

