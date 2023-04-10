Tallahassee Police investigating homicide on DuPont Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a deadly shooting that happened after midnight Monday in the 400 block of DuPont Drive.

TPD told WCTV that when officers got to the scene they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was taken to the hospital where TPD says he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Or to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

