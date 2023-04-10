Vehicle fire on I-10 in Leon County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle caught on fire Monday morning on Interstate 10.

The incident happened near mile marker 194 in the eastbound lanes around 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters were on scene within minutes of the fire.

As of Monday at 6 a.m., it was not clear if anyone was hurt in the fire or what might have caused the fire.

