What’s Brewing - PBJ PLZ update

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is teaming up with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help hungry children in our community!

You can drop off plastic jars of peanut butter or jelly at your child’s Leon County School.

Or - you can give right now by clicking here to donate to this important cause.

