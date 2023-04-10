What’s Brewing - PBJ PLZ update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is teaming up with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help hungry children in our community!

You can drop off plastic jars of peanut butter or jelly at your child’s Leon County School.

Or - you can give right now by clicking here to donate to this important cause.

