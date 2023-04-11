Cheesy Grits with Chicken Tenders recipe

Chef Sergio Endara makes Chessy Grits with Chicken Tenders.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Ingredients:

  • 1 cup quick-cooking grits
  • 2 3/4 cups water
  • 4 strips of microwave-ready original bacon
  • 2 Deli chicken tenders
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons salted butter
  • 1/2 cup shredded Italian-blend cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning

Steps:

  1. Combine grits and water in a large microwave-safe bowl and cover; microwave on HIGH for 6 minutes, until grits begin to thicken. Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave; stir and set aside.
  2. Cook bacon per package instructions, then coarsely chop. Heat tenders, then coarsely chop. Heat milk until warm.
  3. Stir butter and milk into grits until melted and smooth. Evenly ladle grits into serving bowls, then evenly top with bacon, chicken, cheese, and seasoning. Serve hot.

