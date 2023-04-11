Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 11

A few sprinkles early, some sun to break up the clouds temporarily and some Gulf energy that could bring some serious rain Thursday.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A few sprinkles early, some sun to break up the clouds temporarily and some Gulf energy that could bring some serious rain Thursday.

Highs can start getting back to seasonable levels (near 80) and lows staying a little warmer than average - closer to 60.

