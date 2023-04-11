Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, April 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A few sprinkles early, some sun to break up the clouds temporarily and some Gulf energy that could bring some serious rain Thursday.

Highs can start getting back to seasonable levels (near 80) and lows staying a little warmer than average - closer to 60.

