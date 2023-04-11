Student arrested after loaded gun found on Rickards school grounds

Handgun on school grounds.
Handgun on school grounds.(Ken Hanvey | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A student was arrested Tuesday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to the Rickards High School campus.

The student was entering the Main Office before the end of First period when Rickards’s Security Staff discovered the loaded handgun, according to an email sent out to parents and community members by Rickard’s Principal, Douglas Cook.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to the email.

Cook said “This is a Zero Tolerance Offense,” therefore the student will be expelled.

This is at least the fifth incident a gun was found on Leon County school grounds in 2023.

  • January 11: Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds.
  • February 6: A Fairview Middle School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to campus.
  • February 28: Leon High School student arrested for possesion of drugs, firearm on campus
  • April 3: A student was found with a handgun on Lincoln High School campus.
Principal Douglas Cook's email addressing the loaded gun found on Rickards's campus.
Principal Douglas Cook's email addressing the loaded gun found on Rickards's campus.(LCS)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones:’ Court records detail teacher accused of organizing fights at Griffin Middle School
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating homicide on DuPont Drive
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum expected in court Monday as attorneys prepare for...
Andrew Gillum in court as trial approaches, updated indictment could come this week
wctv vehicle fire
Vehicle fire on Interstate 10 in Leon County
Geraldine Gimblet claimed her lottery winnings alongside her daughter and granddaughter. Reggie...
Woman wins $2 million in lottery the day after daughter beats cancer

Latest News

Antwann Brown received five life sentences following his no contest plea related to a 2019...
Tallahassee man sentenced to life for workplace stabbing spree
Update on a April 5, 2023 shooting in Taylor County.
Update: A 33-year-old is dead after a Taylor County Shooting
A Monticello man is now facing 11 felony charges after deputies discover 25 guns, hundreds of...
Tallahassee pharmacist arrested with guns, explosives to remain behind bars
Arrested for illegal guns and drugs.
Three arrested for illegal guns and drugs in Gadsden County