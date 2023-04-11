Student arrested after loaded gun found on Rickards school grounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A student was arrested Tuesday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to the Rickards High School campus.

The student was entering the Main Office before the end of First period when Rickards’s Security Staff discovered the loaded handgun, according to an email sent out to parents and community members by Rickard’s Principal, Douglas Cook.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to the email.

Cook said “This is a Zero Tolerance Offense,” therefore the student will be expelled.

This is at least the fifth incident a gun was found on Leon County school grounds in 2023.

January 11: Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds.

February 6: A Fairview Middle School student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to campus.

February 28: Leon High School student arrested for possesion of drugs, firearm on campus

April 3: A student was found with a handgun on Lincoln High School campus.

Principal Douglas Cook's email addressing the loaded gun found on Rickards's campus. (LCS)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.