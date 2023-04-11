Superseding indictment filed against Gillum, Lettman-Hicks days before trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A superseding indictment has been filed against former Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and former campaign advisor Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

The indictment was filed Tuesday morning and includes two fewer charges of wire fraud against them.

The charges that were dropped both involved wire transfers of $66,250 from Organization E to Lettman-Hicks’ public relations firm P&P Communications.

Gillum and Lettman-Hicks are now facing 19 charges instead of 21 and their trial is set to begin on Monday, April 17th.

It is not clear if defense attorneys intend to ask for a delay based on the new indictment.

A lengthy pre-trial hearing that started yesterday is now set to continue at noon on Thursday, with attention turning to the admissibility of a series of undercover FBI recordings.

WCTV will continue to check federal court records to see if the judge issues any rulings or if defense attorneys file any requests to delay the fast approaching trial.

