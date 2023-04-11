Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family...
According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.(WBNG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A startling new statistic finds about half of American families have been affected by a gun-related incident.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.

The survey also found about 17% of adults have witnessed an injury from a shooting.

In total, 54% of U.S. adults say they or a family member have had one of these experiences.

This comes as people are dying in record numbers from firearms in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths occurred in 2021, a 23% surge since 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones:’ Court records detail teacher accused of organizing fights at Griffin Middle School
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating homicide on DuPont Drive
Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum expected in court Monday as attorneys prepare for...
Andrew Gillum in court as trial approaches, updated indictment could come this week
wctv vehicle fire
Vehicle fire on Interstate 10 in Leon County
Geraldine Gimblet claimed her lottery winnings alongside her daughter and granddaughter. Reggie...
Woman wins $2 million in lottery the day after daughter beats cancer

Latest News

Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps
Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky.,...
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas