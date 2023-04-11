‘Unacceptable:’ Leon County Schools responds to teacher accused of organizing fights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools said they were notified on March 24 about organized fights that had taken place in a Griffin Middle School classroom, and after an internal investigation, fired the teacher responsible.

“From the outside looking in you can see that her action, or inaction, was just unacceptable at any place in a classroom in Leon County Schools,” said Public Information Officer Chris Petley.

Angel Footman, 23, according to court documents, held planned fights involving several sixth-grade girls during school hours. The girls allege they were even invited back for additional fights.

School administrators were also shown videos of the alleged fights, which are believed to have taken place between March 22 and March 23. Students involved told investigators that Footman made statements during the fights including “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones.”

Detectives indicate in the probable cause affidavit that they identified Footman sitting on her desk in the videos, failing to intervene during the fights. The affidavit states that during a fight Footman told the students participating, “no pulling hair,” and the document said there was no record of Footman reporting the fights to administrators.

“It’s pretty rare for the superintendent to initiate termination immediately,” Petley said. “But that’s the action that we took, and just the follow up action to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that any possible criminal charges were drawn up, and I think the reaction there speaks for itself.”

Footman told investigators that she did not organize the fights in any way, but failed to call for help or take quick action to stop the altercations, according to court documents.

Footman now faces four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“We have amazing teachers here in Leon County Schools, and being a teacher at this day in age is hard,” Petley said. “Any time that you have a situation like this it negatively reflects them.”

Petley said the district is working hand-in-hand with administrators at Griffin Middle School, the district’s safety and security team, as well as the district’s risk management department to “thoroughly investigate the incident.”

“We would offer our sincere apologies to anyone involved. Something like this is unacceptable on any campus, any classroom in Leon County Schools,” Petley said.

Petley said there has been no disciplinary action taken against the students involved.

According to online court records, Footman’s arraignment is scheduled for May 4.

