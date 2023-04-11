What’s Brewing - Big and Little Chef’s pancake breakfast class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Aprons cooking school in Tallahassee is hosting a Big and Little Chef: Pancake Breakfast class.

It’s on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Publix on Thomasville Road.

You’ll learn how to make some fun variations of pancakes.

Tickets are still on sale now on their website.

