City of Tallahassee files motion to dismiss former CPRB member Taylor Biro’s amended lawsuit

According to court records, the motion was filed Tuesday.
Biro suing City of Tallahassee after removal from Citizen Police Review Board
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a month after a judge dismissed a former Citizens Police Review Board member’s lawsuit against the City of Tallahassee, the city is asking a judge to throw out Taylor Biro’s amended suit.

The legal battle dates back to December 2022, when Biro filed a lawsuit alleging her first amendment rights were violated after the city commission voted to remove her from the board.

Biro had argued she was removed from the board over a cup that had an ‘abolish police’ sticker, that she reportedly brought to meetings. Her amended complaint further brings forward a claim that she was removed for opposing the Tallahassee Police Department using training consultant Eddie Gallagher.

In its new motion, the city contends a judge already decided Biro did not lay out enough of a case for retaliation. The city also argues that Biro failed to prove commission members were aware of her opposition to Gallagher and removed her as a result.

“Although Biro alleges that the Commission itself discussed Mr. Gallagher at its own public meeting on September 7, 2022, Biro does not allege that she attended or spoke at the Commission meeting—nor that her involvement/opposition Mr. Gallagher was raised, discussed, or disclosed in any way,” a section of the city’s motion reads.

WCTV has reached out to Biro’s attorney for comment on the case.

Meanwhile Biro’s removal, along with the loss of several other board members, leaves CPRB without enough members to operate. The City of Tallahassee began accepting applications for the board a few weeks ago. The deadline to apply is April 15. WCTV has reached out to the city for information on how many applications have been received so far. We’ll update this story with that information.

If a quorum is met, the CPRB would begin to meet and discuss what items to take up for review in the future.

