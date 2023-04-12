Leon County Schools revises policy for notifying parents of employee arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board unanimously passed a proposal Tuesday night that will require parents to be notified within 24 hours of the district learning of an employee’s arrest.

The item was already on the school board agenda for this meeting, but it comes after a 23-year-old Griffin Middle School teacher, Angel Footman, was charged and fired March 24 for allegedly allowing sixth-grade female students to fight in her classroom on March 22 and 23.

Angel Footman, 23, now faces four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (LCSO)

District 4 School Board Member Laurie Lawson-Cox said she was “appalled” hearing about Footman’s arrest and the allegations, adding that she would vote in favor of the measure to increase transparency with faculty, staff, students and parents.

“We’re looking at a revision of a policy that has been in place since 2012,” Lawson-Cox said. “But there is a new state statute that we’re putting in our policy about parental notification that if an employee is arrested, then once the superintendent is notified from law enforcement that they have 24 hours to notify parents.”

The policy will require parents to be notified in that time period for any felony arrest, or misdemeanors involving the abuse of a minor, or the sale or possession of a controlled substance.

According to the policy, the principal of the school would also be required to notify parents of students who had direct contact with the employee, informing them of the employee’s name and specific charges they are facing.

Lawson-Cox said parents need to be involved in all aspects of what is happening in the district and said the responsibility to report misconduct falls on everyone.

“It’s so important, even for students, if they see something, hear something, they need to say something. If it’s in a classroom, if it’s on an athletic field, whatever. Teachers need to be aware of what’s going on, parents need to be aware of what’s going on and our students need to be aware.”

Lawson-Cox said she would also consider introducing a proposal during Tuesday’s meeting that would call for security cameras to be installed in all classrooms.

Sam Thomas contributed to this report.

