Leon Relay for Life is almost here!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Leon Relay for Life is right around the corner, but there is still plenty of time to get involved!

During Tuesday’s Eyewitness News at 4p, Jeff Cheesborough from the American Cancer Society and Jen Porter who captains the City of Tallahassee’s team, joined us live in studio to talk about this year’s event.

This year’s theme is ‘Every Step Brings Hope; the Homecoming.’ And it truly feels like a Homecoming because, after several years, Relay will finally be back at the North Florida Fairgrounds.

There are several ways to participate in Relay.

You can sign up a team, or as an individual if you’d like to raise money that helps fund vital research in the fight against cancer.

Event leadership is also in need of volunteers to help with everything from setup and cleanup to helping prepare for the Luminaria Ceremony. Students who volunteer and need proof of hours will be provided documentation.

Finally, you can just show up and walk the track. Individual teams will also have fundraisers with food and games, so there is a lot to do!

You can even win the chance to throw a pie in the face of WCTV’s Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall, who says as of Tuesday night, the forecast suggests it should be very warm but pretty dry on Saturday.

Click here for more information on Saturday’s Leon Relay for Life!

We hope to see you there!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.