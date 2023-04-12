LIVE: Nikki Fried speaks in Tallahassee about state-wide abortion ban at six weeks

Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide...
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide six-week abortion ban.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - LIVE: Former candidate for governor Nikki Fried speaks in Tallahassee during protests about a state-wide abortion ban at six weeks. Watch here.

Fried was arrested in front of Tallahassee City Hall last week with nearly a dozen other demonstrators gathered to protest a bill in the state legislature that would ban abortions after six weeks.

