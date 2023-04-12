LIVE: Nikki Fried speaks in Tallahassee about state-wide abortion ban at six weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - LIVE: Former candidate for governor Nikki Fried speaks in Tallahassee during protests about a state-wide abortion ban at six weeks. Watch here.

Fried was arrested in front of Tallahassee City Hall last week with nearly a dozen other demonstrators gathered to protest a bill in the state legislature that would ban abortions after six weeks.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.