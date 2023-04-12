Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Tuesday, April 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers moved into our area from the east this afternoon. Only isolated lingering showers will be possible this evening, as lows fall into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and warm again with a few afternoon showers and highs near 80. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure is developing in the Gulf and will move toward the Louisiana coast tomorrow.

That low-pressure system will bring an increasing chance of rain to our area starting tomorrow night, with rain and a few thunderstorms likely overnight tomorrow night into Thursday morning, with scattered showers and a few storms still possible at almost any time on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s.

The low-pressure system will move inland and weaken on Friday, with a chance for a few lingering showers in our region, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend looks mostly dry and warm on Saturday with lows near 60 and highs in the mid 80s, with only a stray shower possible. Sunday will see a weakening front bring a chance of scattered showers, and highs in the mid 80s.

