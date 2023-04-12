Mike’s First Alert Forecast – Wednesday, April 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A developing area of low pressure along the central gulf coast, well to our west, will bring increasing chances for bands of showers and a few thunderstorms overnight and occasionally on Thursday.

While not a tropical system, it will produce breezy conditions near the coast, especially farther to our west from Panama City to Pensacola. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms, as those bands of rain move onshore.

Isolated thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and a stray waterspout moving onshore as a weak tornado. The area of low pressure will move inland into Mississippi and weaken, brining a chance for lingering scattered showers on Friday.

Drier air returns by Saturday, with warm temps hitting the mid 80s in the afternoon.

By Sunday, a cold will move into our area with another chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Cooler and drier air will arrive for Monday, with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

By Tuesday morning, lows could fall to the upper 40s, followed by a warming trend, with highs reaching the low 80s, and mid 80s by Wednesday. No rain is expected at least for the first half of next week.

