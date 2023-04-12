Something Good - Young viewer meets WCTV reporter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of our reporters received some much-appreciated appreciation from a young viewer.

Stella Williams sent us photos of her 11-year-old great-grandson meeting our reporter Staci Inez. She said he was super excited to find out that his favorite reporter was covering a story in his hometown, and he had to get an autograph.

Stella said she was shocked to learn that at his young age he was paying attention to the news. So, she got up and took him to get that autograph.

