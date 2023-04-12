What’s Brewing - PBJ PLZ raises 45 hundred dollars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanks to your generosity, PBJ plz! has now raised more than 45 hundred dollars to help hungry children this summer.

We invite you to join us by scanning that code or going to our website to make a donation.

Leon County School children can also bring jars of peanut butter and jelly to school all month long.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.