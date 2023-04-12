What’s Brewing - PBJ PLZ raises 45 hundred dollars

Thanks to your generosity, PBJ plz! has now raised more than 45 hundred dollars to help hungry children this summer.
By WCTV Staff
Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanks to your generosity, PBJ plz! has now raised more than 45 hundred dollars to help hungry children this summer.

We invite you to join us by scanning that code or going to our website to make a donation.

Leon County School children can also bring jars of peanut butter and jelly to school all month long.

