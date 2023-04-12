Work begins on first brewery in Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The first-ever craft brewery business to come to Moultrie and Colquitt County is in its beginning phase of construction.

“I was born and raised in Southwest Georgia and lived in Moultrie my entire life. The historic downtown is the heartbeat of the community. So, I’ve always had an interest in revitalizing old buildings and bringing new life to them,” Harrison Isaacs, Bandwagon Brewing Compan co-founder, said.

One unique vision behind this project is the fact that the founders are hoping to inspire other breweries in the area, rather than seeing them as competition.

“It’s actually the only brewery not only in Moultrie but in Colquitt County. And so we are looking to take advantage of those first-move capabilities and welcome additional investment for other breweries to locate here,” Isaacs said.

Bill Kimmerly was a former brewmaster and says that coming from the West Coast allowed him to bring new concepts to Southwest Georgia.

“Georgia was, I believe, one of the last states to open up to allow craft brewing and for customers to come in and drink a beer that’s been made in that building. So that was one of the things that was quite exciting to me,” Bill Kimmerly, Bandwagon Brewing Company co-founder, said.

Customer education is something new to South Georgia with getting on board with craft beverages.

“In particular the Belgian ales I find are not well represented in the Southeast in the few years I’ve been out here. So I’m really excited to brew some of those and introduce our customers to that style of beer,” Kimmerly said.

For those that do not drink beer, don’t worry. There will be non-alcoholic beverages, cold brew on tap and other drinks.

“We’re standing inside a beautiful one-story red brick building. Coming from the West Coast, you almost never see brick. And it’s always been my vision for a brewery to be in a building like this,” Kimmerly said.

Bandwagon Brewing Company will be in downtown Moultrie on West Central Avenue. Management hopes customers feel a sense of home while exploring the new business. Patrons of Bandwagon will have access to outdoor seating where you can bring your pets and also get a chance to see the brewing process.

“This project is a milestone project for not only Intrie Capital but for the local community as we work together to build a local gathering place and expand our presence in the historic Downtown Moultrie,” Isaacs said.

This new project is just one way to decrease the number of vacant spaces in hopes to revitalize downtown Moultrie.

Bandwagon Brewing Company will also drive foot traffic to popular events such as Second Saturdays and other downtown events.

The brewery is scheduled to open sometime in fall 2023.

