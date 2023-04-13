BREAKING: Florida House passes six-week abortion ban bill

The measure passed 70-40 and will be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk.
Florida Capitol
Florida Capitol(wcjb)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After roughly eight hours of discussion and passionate debate, the Florida House voted Thursday afternoon to pass a six-week abortion ban.

The measure offers few exceptions, in cases of rape, incest and human trafficking, or to save the mother’s life in a medical emergency. The mother would be required to provide evidence in those cases.

The measure passed 70-40 and will be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley has been monitoring developments from the Capitol, and she will have live reports on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.

