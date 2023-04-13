BREAKING: Florida House passes six-week abortion ban bill
The measure passed 70-40 and will be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After roughly eight hours of discussion and passionate debate, the Florida House voted Thursday afternoon to pass a six-week abortion ban.
The measure offers few exceptions, in cases of rape, incest and human trafficking, or to save the mother’s life in a medical emergency. The mother would be required to provide evidence in those cases.
