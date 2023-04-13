City Walk homeless shelter in danger of closing after judge does not block vacate order

Director Renee Miller said she thinks the ruling could lead to eviction
Shelter in danger of closing down
By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge decided Tuesday not to block the City of Tallahassee from enforcing a vacate order on the City Walk Urban Mission, and the homeless shelter could be in danger of shutting its doors.

Renee Miller, the shelter pastor and director, said she thinks the ruling leaves the door open for the city to evict them.

“It has everything to do with luxury townhomes going in on the corner of Mary’s and Mahan,” Miller said.

Both the City of Tallahassee and City Walk Urban Mission Shelter have petitioned the court for injunctions against each other.

In court documents, the city lists a history of issues that it believes should keep the shelter from operating, including what the city calls a lack of proper permitting, facilities, government oversight and “three police death investigations.”

Miller acknowledges the deaths, but she contends they did not happen because of a lack of care or from fire code violations.

Two of the cases happened just a few days apart, and all bodies were found days after they died, according court documents.

City Walk and the City of Tallahassee have been at odds for years, facing disputes over issues such as permitting.

Most recently, in March the city fire marshal ordered the shelter to stop residence operations. The next day, the order was paused until Tuesday’s hearing.

Miller said coming up to fire code will cost $100,000 alone, not counting the change of use permits.

WCTV reached out to the City of Tallahassee for comment on this story and is awaiting a response.

Chasity Maynard contributed to this report.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones:’ Court records detail teacher accused of organizing fights at Griffin Middle School
Handgun on school grounds.
Student arrested after loaded gun found on Rickards High School grounds
Middle school teacher fired, charged over classroom fights
‘Unacceptable:’ Leon County Schools responds to teacher accused of organizing fights
A new superseding indictment has been filed against Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks just...
Superseding indictment filed against Gillum, Lettman-Hicks days before trial
Police in the Georgia city of Metter are trying to find a man they say is entering houses in...
Police search for naked man breaking into Ga. houses: ‘This case is no laughing matter’

Latest News

Local officials, activists raise concerns about legislative bills affecting renters
Local officials, activists raise concerns about legislative bills affecting renters
Shelter in danger of closing down
Shelter in danger of closing down
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide...
Nikki Fried, state leaders speak in Tallahassee about state-wide abortion ban at six weeks
Dr. Shawn Haralson, Lowndes County Schools' superintendent, is now being investigated by the...
GBI now investigating Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent’s alleged misuse of fuel depots