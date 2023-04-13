Commissioner raises concerns over inmate conditions, staffing at Leon County Jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Outside of the Leon Co. detention facility Wednesday, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor raised concerns about the mental state of inmates, and overcrowding concerns after touring the facility.

Proctor, who chairs the Public Safety Coordinating Council (PSCC), said after receiving statistical data that included “demographic” breakdowns of the inmate population, he toured the facility on Good Friday to see conditions firsthand to “understand the logistics and functionality of the facility.”

“What I saw was disturbing. Because we have a jail population that is not being driven by criminality, but more so by the condition of mental illness.”

Proctor said data showed more than 40% of the population was suffering from mental illness. However, seeing the inmates in person, Proctor said he believes the reality is an even higher portion.

“There are people out here who have been traumatized as children, abandoned, child abused, divorced and homeless,” Proctor said. “But everybody out here that is feeling bad and emotionally distressed in a bad place is not on medication.”

Proctor said that six things, including mental health, are contributing to conditions he saw today. He said mental health is “driving the train.”

Other factors according to the commissioner include population growth within the city and county, homelessness, criminal conduct of young people and the jail’s position in zip code 32304, which he called “the heart of poverty and illiteracy,” are all combined factors “adding to this jail crisis.”

Despite these concerns, Proctor added that Sheriff Walter McNeil is “uniquely qualified” to “answer the call.”

McNeil said the Leon County Sheriff’s office has already expanded mental health programs within the facility to meet inmate needs. He also added the office extended the time it continues to medicate inmates when they leave incarceration from six days to 20.

“Mental health is an issue we have all across our community,” McNeil said.

On the issue of staffing, which McNeil said the department is working with the county to address, he said the county could “always use more” deputies to staff the facility. Proctor said he hopes increasing staffing will improve what he said has become a 94-1 ratio from inmates to detention center staffers.

“There are some days when we have staff vacancies that we haven’t filled, and that means we have nights where we go a little bit short,” McNeil said. “There’s other nights where we’re fully staffed.”

McNeil said funding is not the issue and said with their current numbers “we’re doing well on many aspects with the delivery of systems to our inmates.”

Proctor has asked McNeil to provide a report to the PSCC about the “space needs” as well as recommendations to modify what he called a “housing crisis” within the facility and turn it into a “safer and more humane facility.”

A report, Proctor said would be shared at the next PSCC meeting as well as the next Leon County Commission meeting May 9.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.