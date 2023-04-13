Local officials, activists raise concerns about legislative bills affecting renters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As two bills affecting renters and landlords continue moving through the legislature, local officials and activists are pushing back.

Senate Bill 1586 and House Bill 1417 were at the root of Wednesday’s Florida Housing Justice Alliance rally. Members of several nonprofits traveled in buses to Tallahassee, expressing their concerns with the legislation.

If signed into law, the bills would take power away from local governments and put it with the state, when dealing with landlords and tenants.

WCTV spoke with a local attorney about the issue. Robert Churchill explained that, locally, there aren’t many laws and ordinances in place that would cause residents to see an impact. Churchill also said this bill is targeting Florida’s largest metro areas, where local governments have more protections in place for things like rent control.

However, Leon County Commissioner David O’Keefe said if the bill is signed into law, it would stop the county from creating any tenant protections in the future. “If we wanted to input some tenant bill of rights; If we wanted to put in some limits on certain types of rent increases,” said O’Keefe. “Should this bill pass, we simply can’t.”

According to the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies there are roughly 40,000 renter households in Leon County. Nearly 13,000 of those renters are spending at least 40 percent of their pay on housing and are considered low-income; this is the population O’Keefe said will be most affected.

Representative Tiffany Esposito sponsored House Bill 1417 and addressed the bill at the civil justice subcommittee meeting in March. “The bill is really to have that consistency in the laws and regulations, protecting, both, the tenants and the landlords,” said Esposito.

The bill moved through the house judiciary committee and is on the table for first reading.

