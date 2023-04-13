Something Good - Vet organization to give away donated motorcycle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans paying it forward!

A local veteran’s widow is donating a really neat 1998 Suzuki motorcycle to the American Legion Riders Chapter 224 out of Madison County.

The ALR will now donate the motorcycle to another veteran.

The lucky recipient will be encouraged to join a local American Legion post and the American Legion Riders chapter.

Vets have until May 12 to send their bio for consideration.

The motorcycle giveaway will take place at the 11th annual Sturgis Rodeo in Branford in early June!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.