Something Good - Vet organization to give away donated motorcycle
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Veterans paying it forward!

A local veteran’s widow is donating a really neat 1998 Suzuki motorcycle to the American Legion Riders Chapter 224 out of Madison County.

The ALR will now donate the motorcycle to another veteran.

The lucky recipient will be encouraged to join a local American Legion post and the American Legion Riders chapter.

Vets have until May 12 to send their bio for consideration.

The motorcycle giveaway will take place at the 11th annual Sturgis Rodeo in Branford in early June!

