Tallahassee man enters plea in deadly 2018 shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused in a deadly 2018 shooting entered a plea to manslaughter charges Thursday and was sentenced to eight years in prison, court records show.

Jeremy Newkirk was accused of killing Maurice Brown soon after a fight at 1010 Basin Street in March 2018. Court records say Brown was shot in the head as he sat in the passenger seat of a truck. An acquaintance drove Brown to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Court records show Newkirk entered a no-contest plea to manslaughter charges at a hearing Thursday morning and was sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by five years on probation.

Defense attorney Nathan Prince declined to comment on the plea.

Prosecutor Sarah Dugan said there were many challenges in the case.

“Law enforcement had a difficult time finding witnesses to talk about what happened, even though there were numerous witnesses there,” Dugan said. “The one person they did find, later changed his story leading up to trial.”

