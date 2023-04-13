Tallahassee man heading to prison for deadly shooting at The Commons apartment complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tyriq Hill entered a plea Thursday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, court records show, for a deadly shooting at The Commons apartment complex in September 2018.

Hill was accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Sharod Bryant and opening fire on four other people during a drug deal in the parking lot, court documents say. Bryant was pronounced dead on the scene behind building seven.

Prosecutors say Hill entered a plea Thursday to charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of armed robbery.

Hill was sentenced to 30 years in prison - with a 25-year minimum mandatory sentence - followed by five years on probation, court records show.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.