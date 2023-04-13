Tallahassee man heading to prison for deadly shooting at The Commons apartment complex

Tyriq Hill enters plea, sentenced to 30 years behind bars
Tyriq Hill
Tyriq Hill(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tyriq Hill entered a plea Thursday and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, court records show, for a deadly shooting at The Commons apartment complex in September 2018.

Hill was accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Sharod Bryant and opening fire on four other people during a drug deal in the parking lot, court documents say. Bryant was pronounced dead on the scene behind building seven.

Prosecutors say Hill entered a plea Thursday to charges of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count of armed robbery.

Hill was sentenced to 30 years in prison - with a 25-year minimum mandatory sentence - followed by five years on probation, court records show.

