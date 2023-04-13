What’s Brewing - 2023 Leon Relay for Life
Updated: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Leon Relay for Life is this Saturday.
It’s from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the North Florida fairgrounds!
There’s still time to register a team or a survivor or even a volunteer!
Just go to the website here.
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.