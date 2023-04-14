Another Leon County charter school is accused of breaking compliance rules with the school district

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent has informed another charter school in Tallahassee that they are out of compliance with the contract they signed with Leon County Schools.

In a letter shared with WCTV, the district alleges a number of issues with Governors Charter Academy, including spotty attendance and immunization records, missing grades from previous quarters, and the “School Threat Assessment Team is missing mental health staff and a law enforcement officer, as required by Florida law.”

The letter from Superintendent Rocky Hanna is dated April 12, and it outlines a five day window for the school to reply with a plan to address each issue.

According to LCS spokesperson Chris Petley, the letter is a result of the district following its obligations from the contract signed with each charter school.

“It is our job to ensure the items are being checked off the list and that students in these schools are receiving the best education possible,” he said.

This letter comes two weeks after the district put Tallahassee Classical School on notice for possible noncompliance involving the number of members on the school’s board.

Governors Charter Academy principal, David Chambers, did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail with questions from WCTV about the allegations. The school’s board, operated by Renaissance Charter School, Inc., and Charter Schools USA, the company that runs Governors Charter Academy, also did not respond to emails asking about the claims.

The letter includes the following allegations:

Numerous scheduling errors in the student information system FOCUS

Students missing quality points and grades from previous quarters and previous years

Attendance is not being taken consistently, including middle school students with no attendance on record for the courses or services

Numerous students have not received grades

Students with missing immunization records and health exams

Missing required documentation for Federal Title I Grant reimbursements

Incomplete reporting SESSIR data as required by Florida law

School Threat Assessment Team is missing mental health staff and a law enforcement officer, as required by Florida Law

The annual property inventory was due on September 30, 2022 and was not submitted until March 22, 2023

