City says building safety concerns, resident care driving City Walk vacate order

City attorney weighs in on City Walk controversy
By Mike Rogers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee city attorney said Thursday that the city’s order to vacate filed against City Walk Urban Mission “is primarily based on a lack of a fire suppression system,” among other concerns.

City of Tallahassee Attorney Cassandra Jackson, who will be representing the city in their ongoing litigation with the homeless shelter, said City Walk has been operating in a space designed for offices, and the building is not equipped for living use. The order is “in the interest of public safety,” she said.

“We cannot have people who are sleeping in a structure that is not equipped with a fire suppression system, and living there without the appropriate safeguards,” Jackson said. “That is the reason why the fire marshal entered the order.”

Jackson said when City Walk entered their current space on Mahan Drive, “they moved people in without the appropriate approvals for a residential space.”

During a hearing Wednesday, Jackson said the city raised concerns over “three police death investigations” that occurred at City Walk. Shelter Director Renee Miller did not deny the deaths, but she contends they did not happen because of neglect or fire code violations.

“The reason it was raised in the legal proceeding was because at least two of those residents were not discovered for several days,” Jackson said. “We evaluate whether or not proper policies and procedures of the entity itself were being followed.”

Miller said for the city to include the deaths in its order to vacate was unfair. But Jackson said, “the court ruled to the contrary.”

On the issue of fire safety, Jackson said that even though City Walk has been functioning under the temporary fire watch system with the Tallahassee Fire Department, they have had “over 800 days” to get appropriate approvals for a fire suppression system in order to operate a residential facility.

“You have people, many of whom don’t have the ability to take care of themselves, living in a structure that is not safe,” Jackson said “The city has given them opportunities to get in order.”

City Walk said it would cost around $100,000 to install a sprinkler system, among other expenses like change of use permits, to properly adhere to fire safety code. Miller said the fire department already inspected the building before they began to operate.

“The city needs to move forward and we have to make sure that when our citizens are in structures they have what they need to be safe,” Jackson said.

Though no deadline to vacate the building has been put in place as litigation continues, Jackson said the city would be working with other organizations to house current residents of City Walk.

City Walk has filed a challenge to the order in court and Jackson said there will be a hearing to address those challenges in the near future.

