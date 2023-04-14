Nikki Fried and demonstrators speak out against the six week abortion ban

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the ban into law Thursday night
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide...
Tallahassee Police arrested 11 demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide six-week abortion ban.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and other activists speak in opposition of the six-week abortion ban Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last night. Watch her remarks here.

