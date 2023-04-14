Something Good - Chiles High cheer team ranked number one for GPA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three cheers for Chiles High School varsity cheerleading team.

The all-girls team was ranked number one in the state for having the highest GPA among cheer teams in Division 2A.

Gayla Sanders sent in this special congratulation to the team.

