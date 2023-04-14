Something Good - FAMU alum makes nonprofit to teach men to tie a tie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The “What Ties Us Together Project,” created by a FAMU alumnus, is a non-profit initiative aiming to teach young men how to tie a tie and the importance of appearance in a professional setting.

Creator Edward Ravenel has set a goal to set 300 uniquely handcrafted ties and select three schools within the community to donate to 100 young men. And he’s almost there. He hit his 200 mark earlier this week.

If you’d like to help him reach that 300 goal, you can check out his GoFundMe page here to donate.

