TPD: Wounded man taken to McDonald’s parking on Pensacola after shooting incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday evening that left one person with serious injuries.

TPD reported to the 3500 block of Roberts Avenue around 9:48 p.m. after receiving information about shots being fired.

While TPD were on their way to the scene, they were notified that a man with gunshot wounds was taken by a friend to McDoland’s parking lot at 2026 West Pensacola Street, according to TPD.

Upon TPD’s arrival to McDolands, they started to provide aid before Emergency Medical Services took the victim to a local hospital to get treatment for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the shooting was caused by a verbal fight between the victim and several other suspects.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

