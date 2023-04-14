What’s Brewing - Friday night block party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight, FSU’s Friday night block party is making its spring return!

The party kicks off at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. on Madison Street in College Town.

It’s to get fans ready for tomorrow’s spring football game at Doak!

The event will be headlined by country music singer Dylan Marlowe.

