Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Most of the day on Saturday will be nice with lots of sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s. There is the chance for some showers and storms but not till late Saturday night.

Sunday will bring a few rounds of showers and storms. It will not be raining everywhere at all once on Sunday, and the chances are better in the morning through early afternoon. Things will start to clear up and cool down as early as Sunday evening.

Next week looks pleasant with warm afternoons and cool nights.

