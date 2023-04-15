Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 14

Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 14
By Josh Green
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Most of the day on Saturday will be nice with lots of sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the mid 80s. There is the chance for some showers and storms but not till late Saturday night.

Sunday will bring a few rounds of showers and storms. It will not be raining everywhere at all once on Sunday, and the chances are better in the morning through early afternoon. Things will start to clear up and cool down as early as Sunday evening.

Next week looks pleasant with warm afternoons and cool nights.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Tyriq Hill
Tallahassee man heading to prison for deadly shooting at The Commons apartment complex
Jeremy Newkirk
Tallahassee man enters plea in deadly 2018 shooting
Arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones:’ Court records detail teacher accused of organizing fights at Griffin Middle School
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man seriously injured after a shooting on Roberts Avenue, according to TPD

Latest News

Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 14
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 14
More rain is expected at times this weekend.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 14
More rain is expected at times this weekend.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Friday, April 14
Only a few showers in the forecast for Friday, with Saturday shaping up nicely.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, April 13