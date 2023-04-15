Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 15

After a warm and pleasant Saturday, a cold front will bring the chance for showers & storms.
By Josh Green
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green breaks down the nice weather for Saturday and the arrving cold front this weekend. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

More rain is expected at times this weekend.
