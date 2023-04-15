LeMoyne’s kicks off 23rd annual Chain of Parks Art Festival

Lemoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival happening this weekend
By Madison Glaser
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The streets of downtown Tallahassee are expected to fill with artists and live music for this weekend’s 23rd annual LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival.

Thousands are expected to flock to the Capital City to attend a weekend full of art and entertainment. Event organizers said they expect to see over 20,000 people come out to the art festival this weekend.

Local heritage re-enactments, live music, food and artwork will be on display throughout the weekend. Attendees can catch live music on Saturday from the Strings of Light, Hot Tamale and The Electric People. Hot Tamale and Strings of Light will be back on Sunday to close out the festival.

WCTV’s Madison Glaser caught up with the 2023 cover artist for the event, Anne Hempel, who said this is her 12th year setting up shop at the Chain of Parks Festival.

Hempel’s cover art, “wood whittlers,” is a painting of pileated woodpeckers which are meant to represent nature in North Florida.

Hempel’s cover art can be found on all souvenirs throughout the weekend.

The festival kicks off Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

There will be several roads closed during the event this weekend and reopened by Sunday evening.

Eastbound Park Ave to Gadsden St will close at Monroe St and Westbound Park Ave to Monroe St will close at Gadsden St.

