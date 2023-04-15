Pre-Mother’s Day brunch Sausage Gravy and Biscuits recipe
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Chef Cherry Rankin makes Sausage Gravy and Biscuits.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups self-rising flour
- 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream, (more or less if needed)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Put 2 cups of flour in a large bowl, and slowly add heavy whipping cream into the middle. Knead the dough with your fingers and add whipping cream when necessary. Roll out dough onto a lightly floured surface and roll out in hand to desired thickness.
- Butter the bottom of the skillet and place biscuits pan. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.
- Melt 1 stick of butter. Butter biscuits and side with a pastry brush
Sausage Gravy ingredients:
- 8 oz. pork sausage
- 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 1/3 cups milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Instructions:
- Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring until it crumbles and is no longer pink.
Do not drain.
- Stir in flour, butter, salt and pepper. Gradually stir in milk, cook until smooth and thick
- Serve over biscuits
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.