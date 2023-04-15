Pre-Mother’s Day brunch Sausage Gravy and Biscuits recipe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Chef Cherry Rankin makes Sausage Gravy and Biscuits.

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream, (more or less if needed)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Put 2 cups of flour in a large bowl, and slowly add heavy whipping cream into the middle. Knead the dough with your fingers and add whipping cream when necessary. Roll out dough onto a lightly floured surface and roll out in hand to desired thickness. Butter the bottom of the skillet and place biscuits pan. Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown. Melt 1 stick of butter. Butter biscuits and side with a pastry brush

Sausage Gravy ingredients:

8 oz. pork sausage



4 Tbsp. unsalted butter



1/4 cup all-purpose flour



2 1/3 cups milk



1/2 tsp. salt



1/2 tsp. pepper

Instructions:

Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring until it crumbles and is no longer pink.

Do not drain. Stir in flour, butter, salt and pepper. Gradually stir in milk, cook until smooth and thick

Serve over biscuits



To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.