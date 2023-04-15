Road closures to expect this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and Tallahassee Police Department have sent out a list of road closures and blocks to expect this weekend during the LeMoyne Art Festival. The closures will last from noon or 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16. Below is their statement on the closures:

Noon Road Closures on the 14th:

Southbound Calhoun St to College Ave will close at Call St

Eastbound Park Ave to Gadsden St will close at Monroe St

Westbound Park Ave to Monroe St will close at Gadsden St

6pm Road Closures on the 14th:

Northbound Gadsden St to Call St will close at College Ave

Westbound and eastbound Park Ave from Gadsden St to Meridian St will close

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.