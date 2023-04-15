Road closures to expect this weekend

Some roads will be shut down for the LeMoyne Art Festival
LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival road closures map
LeMoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival road closures map(City of Tallahassee)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee and Tallahassee Police Department have sent out a list of road closures and blocks to expect this weekend during the LeMoyne Art Festival. The closures will last from noon or 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16. Below is their statement on the closures:

Noon Road Closures on the 14th:

  • Southbound Calhoun St to College Ave will close at Call St
  • Eastbound Park Ave to Gadsden St will close at Monroe St
  • Westbound Park Ave to Monroe St will close at Gadsden St

6pm Road Closures on the 14th:

  • Northbound Gadsden St to Call St will close at College Ave
  • Westbound and eastbound Park Ave from Gadsden St to Meridian St will close

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says
Tyriq Hill
Tallahassee man heading to prison for deadly shooting at The Commons apartment complex
Jeremy Newkirk
Tallahassee man enters plea in deadly 2018 shooting
Arrested in connection to a classroom fight club.
‘No screaming, no yelling, no phones:’ Court records detail teacher accused of organizing fights at Griffin Middle School
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man seriously injured after a shooting on Roberts Avenue, according to TPD

Latest News

Lemoyne Chain of Parks Art Festival happening this weekend
LeMoyne’s kicks off 23rd annual Chain of Parks Art Festival
Local businesses supporting TLH Pridefest returning in April 2023.
Tallahassee Pride Festival returns to the capital city
What Ties Us Together GoFundMe
Something Good - ‘What Ties Us Together’ initiative created by FAMU alumnus
Governors Charter Academy faces noncompliance allegations
Another Leon County charter school is accused of breaking compliance rules with the school district