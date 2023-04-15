Tallahassee Pride Festival returns to the capital city

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A celebration of Tallahassee’s LGBTQ community is set to take place this weekend.

This will be the first PrideFest since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and thousands are expected to attend.

People are traveling from all over the State of Florida and as far as New York City for the return of Tallahassee pride.

Drag performers, vendors, food and face painting are just a few things that people can expect to see.

Tallahassee Pride Chair Tyler Clark-Mclendon said this year they’re offering an inclusive experience for all who attend and take pride in being a family-friendly event.

Tallahassee Pride Festival is expected to return this weekend. (Tallahassee Pride)

Clark-Mclendon said they feel it’s important that people show up to the event in support for the LGBTQ community.

“What is visibility without protection? It’s like a threat, almost like a target is on your back. So I think part of being visible is not only us, but the community coming out and being visible with us in a show of solidarity,” said Tallahassee Pride Chair Tyler Clark-Mclendon.

Organizers expect over 5,000 people to gather at the grounds of Kleman Plaza for its return.

The PrideFest is taking place Saturday from noon to 5:30 pm.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and on Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.