FSU unveils new football uniforms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State unveiled new football uniforms for the 2023 season during its spring game. This is the first uniform update FSU has had since after the national championship season in 2013.

The new uniforms, from Nike, featured shorter sleeves with detailed symbols that are symbolic gestures of the Seminole tribe (rather than being on the shoulder area). Numbers are lower on the back of the jersey. And the color is closer to FSU’s classic garnet and gold, with Nike’s Vapor F.U.S.E. design.

Introducing our 2023 uniforms, featuring a refreshed look and a brand-new, state-of-the-art Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. design!



Read more and see photos: https://t.co/Ut5toAEVf2#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/wUpHFmUGl1 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 15, 2023

FSU’s equipment account had teased an update throughout the last several months, but this was a surprise announcement.

