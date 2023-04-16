FSU unveils new football uniforms

Florida State unveils a refreshed, more traditional look for its football team, replacing the...
Florida State unveils a refreshed, more traditional look for its football team, replacing the uniforms the Seminoles have worn since 2014.(Florida State Athletics)
By Brendan Sonnone
Published: Apr. 16, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State unveiled new football uniforms for the 2023 season during its spring game. This is the first uniform update FSU has had since after the national championship season in 2013.

The new uniforms, from Nike, featured shorter sleeves with detailed symbols that are symbolic gestures of the Seminole tribe (rather than being on the shoulder area).  Numbers are lower on the back of the jersey. And the color is closer to FSU’s classic garnet and gold, with Nike’s Vapor F.U.S.E. design.

FSU’s equipment account had teased an update throughout the last several months, but this was a surprise announcement.

