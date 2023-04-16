Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 16

A few more showers and storms today before cooler and drier weather arrives on Monday.
By Josh Green
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green has the details on the rain chances today and the nice weather to start the work week. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 16
